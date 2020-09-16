Roland Gulliver in Conversation with Michael Crummey

Join Toronto International Festival of Authors Director, Roland Gulliver, from Newfoundland in conversation with Canadian novelist and poet Michael Crummey. In partnership with the Cheltenham Literature Festival, we sit down with the author of four critically acclaimed and bestselling novels and five poetry collections to discuss his latest work The Innocents and much more. Oct 10 at 4 am. Free.

More info and register: https://www.cheltenhamfestivals.com/literature/whats-on/2020-/michael-crummey/