Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones

Screening of the first documentary about the Rolling Stones’ founder, directed by Danny Garcia (2019, 98 minutes). Tuesday, August 16 at the Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West. $15. paradiseonbloor.com

