Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones

Jul 5, 2022

Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones

12 12 people viewed this event.

Screening of the first documentary about the Rolling Stones’ founder, directed by Danny Garcia (2019, 98 minutes). Tuesday, August 16 at the Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West. $15. paradiseonbloor.com

7 pm AUG 16  https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/rolling-stone-life-and-death-paradise-theatre-tickets/12226295

9:15pm AUG 16  https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/rolling-stone-life-and-death-paradise-theatre-tickets/12226325

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor St West, Toronto, M6H 1M2

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Tue, Aug 16th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine