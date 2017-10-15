ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Discover the traditions and celebrations of Judaism with an in-depth look at Jewish history and culture. This workshop takes you on a tour of the recently renovated Dr. Fred Weinberg & Joy Cherry Weinberg Collection of Judaica, and the ROM’s rich collections of Judaic objects from around the world. Lunch is included in registration. 10:30 am-3:30 pm. $72-$80. Pre-register.
Info
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Community Events