ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World

to Google Calendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00 iCalendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Discover the traditions and celebrations of Judaism with an in-depth look at Jewish history and culture. This workshop takes you on a tour of the recently renovated Dr. Fred Weinberg & Joy Cherry Weinberg Collection of Judaica, and the ROM’s rich collections of Judaic objects from around the world. Lunch is included in registration. 10:30 am-3:30 pm. $72-$80. Pre-register.

Info
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Community Events
416-586-5797
to Google Calendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00 iCalendar - ROM U: Life And Celebration In The Jewish World - 2017-10-15 10:30:00