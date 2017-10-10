ROMKids Jr.

Bring your child on an eight-week sensory adventure as you tour galleries with our early learning instructors, and join them in creative play-based activities, and social interaction in a classroom setting. Meet other parents, caregivers, and children and engage your child in interactive learning for life. For children ages 2 to 4, accompanied by an adult. Oct 10-Dec 2, Tue, Wed or Sat, morning or afternoon sessions. $200. Pre-register.

www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/romkids-junior