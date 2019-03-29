ROMKids Sleepover

Before bedtime, visitors are invited to get up close to Museum artifacts with exclusive after-hours access to our galleries, speak with ROM experts, enjoy a special movie screening and make your own souvenir to take home. Plus PJ karaoke and late night snack. Mar 29 from 5 pm. For ages 5 and up, adult supervision required. $88/person. Pre-register.

www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/rom-sleepovers