ROMKids Sleepover

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Bunk down for the night at the ROM. Get up close to museum artifacts with exclusive after-hours access to galleries, a movie screening, souvenir making, PJ karaoke, late-night snack and breakfast. For children 5 & up, accompanied by an adult. 

Feb 23, Mar 2 and Apr 6, Friday from 5 pm to 10 am Saturday. $88/person. Pre-register.

Info
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Kid-Friendly
Community Events
416-586-5797
