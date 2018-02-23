ROMKids Sleepover
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Bunk down for the night at the ROM. Get up close to museum artifacts with exclusive after-hours access to galleries, a movie screening, souvenir making, PJ karaoke, late-night snack and breakfast. For children 5 & up, accompanied by an adult.
Feb 23, Mar 2 and Apr 6, Friday from 5 pm to 10 am Saturday. $88/person. Pre-register.
Info
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Kid-Friendly
Community Events