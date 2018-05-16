ROMWalk: Queen's Park Circle

Ontario Legislative Building 111 Wellesley W, Toronto, Ontario

Learn the stories and secrets of the provincial legislature, the mansions on Queen’s Park Crescent, St. Michael’s University and Victoria University, while seeing some new and interesting Toronto architecture. 6-7:30 pm. Free. Meet in front of the Legislative buildings. Look for the purple umbrella.

