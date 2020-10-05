NOW MagazineAll EventsRon Eady

An Exploration of Line and Form
20 Year Retrospective exhibition. Oct 9-31. Reception 5-8 pm, Oct 8. Artist in attendance. RSVP for opening. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjJcZ8RrQfy_jUzp891nUR_Q-UinZExYkAdhfW94lD0BsKew/viewform

 

2020-10-09 to
2020-10-31
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Abbozzo Gallery

