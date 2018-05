Live music, art, kids' activities, vendors, outdoor patios, dog show and more up and down Roncesvalles Avenue. Musical artists include Kyp Harness, Berman Billings Duo, Ghost Caravan, Lindy Vopnfjörd, Samantha Martin & the Delta Sugar, the Sunshine Makers, Conor Gains and more. 10 am-10 pm. Free.

www.roncyrocks.com