Roncy Rocks Music & Arts Fest West

Summer celebration in Roncesvalles Village with live music, vendors, dog stunt show, fashion show, arts & crafts, flea market, films at the revue and more. 10 am-9 pm. Free.

Wright Main Stage (Wright & Roncesvalles): Danny Michel, Joey Landreth, Trapper, Peter Elkas, Jane's Party, Jake Chrisholm, the Jessica Stuart Few, Jerome Godboo, the Monkey Bunch and students from Neighnour Note, 11 am-8 pm.

Grenadier BBQ Zone (Grenadier & Roncesvalles): Vast Asleep, ZimZum, Jake's Not Here, Marc Meriläinen Trio, Where Have All The Folk Songs Gone? and CMC student rock bands, 11 am-6 pm.

Westminster Art Zone (Westminster & Roncesvalles): Sahra Featherstone, Claire Coupland Brighid Fry and The Release, 12:30-3:30 pm.