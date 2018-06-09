Roncy Rocks Music & Arts Fest West: Live music, art, kids' activities, vendors, outdoor patios, dog show and more up and down Roncesvalles Avenue. 10 am-10 pm. Free.

Wright Avenue Stage: Conor Gains, the Sunshine Makers, Samantha Martin & the Delta Sugar, Melanie Brûlée, Lindy Vopnfjörd, Alex St. Kitts, Luna Li, Oozakazoo. Noon-8 pm.

Marmaduke Street Stage: Kyp Harness, Ghost Caravan, Berman Billings Duo, Dana Sipos, Jake's Not Here, CMC Student Rock Bands. 11 am-5 pm.

www.roncyrocks.com