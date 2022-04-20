roomtobreathe presents: Connective Tissue

[ ]tobreathe is a collective of new media artists. Born out of a lack of space in the city, the collective aims to create room for themselves in the artistic community both physically and metaphorically. They explore relationships with various systems, allowing for the discovery of counter narratives, fictions, and alternate histories. Their practices recall, rewrite, and remix intersections with technology in order to demonstrate its influence and reassert their role in its use.

April 27-May 8, reception 6:30-9:30 pm April 28. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen W. g1313.org