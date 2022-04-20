Readers' Choice 2021

roomtobreathe presents: Connective Tissue

Apr 19, 2022

15 15 people viewed this event.

[ ]tobreathe is a collective of new media artists. Born out of a lack of space in the city, the collective aims to create room for themselves in the artistic community both physically and metaphorically. They explore relationships with various systems, allowing for the discovery of counter narratives, fictions, and alternate histories. Their practices recall, rewrite, and remix intersections with technology in order to demonstrate its influence and reassert their role in its use.

April 27-May 8, reception 6:30-9:30 pm April 28. Gallery 1313, 1313 Queen W. g1313.org

Additional Details

Location Address - 1313 Queen Street West Toronto, ON

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 27th, 2022
to Sun, May 8th, 2022

Location

Gallery 1313

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

NOW Magazine