Roseneath Theatre's Family-Friendly-Fundraiser
Workman Arts 651 Dufferin, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2B2
Colourful performance of Rob Watson's Birds Of A Feather, which is focused on diversity, family, identity and teamwork. Parents can browse Auction items and chow down on snacks, while the kids tackle activities in the Kids’ Craft Area. 2-5 pm. $10-$40, family $80. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.
