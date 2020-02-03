Roshni Wijayasinha
Queen's Shop Fine Hairdressing 1169 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M9
Energy Of The Earth (painting), 7 pm Feb 3. Free.
Roshni Wijayasinha is a Toronto-based visual artist who specializes in large, abstract expressionist paintings that are inspired by nature and its energy. Using acrylic and mixed media, these paintings experiment with light, colours, textures and finishes, and many of her pieces can be transformed under a black light, or glow in the dark.
