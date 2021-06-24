- News
Toronto Public Library presents the author of The Bookseller of Florence, bringing to light an extraordinary story about the city and its culture through its most celebrated bookseller, the city’s most celebrated keeper of knowledge. July 30 at noon. Free. Reserve http://tpl.ca
