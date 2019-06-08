Rouge After Dark 2019

to Google Calendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00

Rouge Valley Conservation Centre 1749 Meadowvale, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5W8

Experience the wildest nightlife in the city and get to know the dark side of the park. Join us around dusk at our Zoo Road Welcome Area when the campfires roar to life and the marshmallows are unleashed. Explore an illuminated forest and follow a network of glowing trails.  June 8 from 8-11 pm. Free. See website for details.

facebook.com/events/rouge-national-urban-park/rouge-after-dark/851461015240937

Info

Rouge Valley Conservation Centre 1749 Meadowvale, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5W8 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-264-2020
to Google Calendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rouge After Dark 2019 - 2019-06-08 20:00:00