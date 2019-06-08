Rouge After Dark 2019
Rouge Valley Conservation Centre 1749 Meadowvale, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5W8
Experience the wildest nightlife in the city and get to know the dark side of the park. Join us around dusk at our Zoo Road Welcome Area when the campfires roar to life and the marshmallows are unleashed. Explore an illuminated forest and follow a network of glowing trails. June 8 from 8-11 pm. Free. See website for details.
facebook.com/events/rouge-national-urban-park/rouge-after-dark/851461015240937
Info
Rouge Valley Conservation Centre 1749 Meadowvale, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5W8 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events