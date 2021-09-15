Follies In Concert

Royal Conservatory season opening gala concert. Oct 16 at 8 pm and Oct 17 at 3 pm. $99-$350. Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor W. http://rcmusic.com

Starring Cynthia Dale, Ma-Anne Dionisio, Eric McCormack, and Marcus Nance

with Jenni Burke, Mary Lou Fallis, Denise Fergusson, Lorraine Foreman, Ben Heppner, Richard Margison,

Charlotte Moore, Jackie Richardson, and Avery Saltzman

and featuring Gabriel Antonacci, Tess Benger, Katelyn Bird, and Kimberely-Ann Truong.