Follies In Concert

Sep 15, 2021

Royal Conservatory season opening gala concert. Oct 16 at 8 pm and Oct 17 at 3 pm. $99-$350. Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor W. http://rcmusic.com

Starring Cynthia Dale, Ma-Anne Dionisio, Eric McCormack, and Marcus Nance
with Jenni Burke, Mary Lou Fallis, Denise Fergusson, Lorraine Foreman, Ben Heppner, Richard Margison,
Charlotte Moore, Jackie Richardson, and Avery Saltzman
and featuring Gabriel Antonacci, Tess Benger, Katelyn Bird, and Kimberely-Ann Truong.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Koerner Hall

Location Address - 273 Bloor W

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Koerner Hall

NOW Magazine