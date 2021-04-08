NOW MagazineAll EventsRoyal Train Tours of Canada

Royal Train Tours of Canada

Toronto Railway Museum virtual lecture series in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday with historian Dr Carolyn Harris. The event will help raise funds to support the collection, preservation, restoration of Canadian rail artifacts and important historical interpretation. April 21 from 6:30-9 pm. $25 for VIP with Zoom Link and $10 for general access with YouTube stream. https://torontorailwaymuseum.com/?tribe_events=virtual-lecture-royal-train-tours-of-canada

 

Date And Time

2021-04-21 @ 06:30 PM to
2021-04-21 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

