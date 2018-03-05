RPRG: Benny Bing

Regent Park Rotating Gallery show by the local artist, Mar 5-31, opening 7-9 pm Mar 5. RSVP.

Daniels Corporation presents the Regent Park Rotating Gallery (RPRG) - a free, 3-month rotating exhibit, featuring a different artist or artist group each month. With a spotlight on local artists and creators, this gallery will showcase a variety of mediums centered around a spectrum of themes and issues. Visit www.rprg2018.com to learn more about each artist of the month.