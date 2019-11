Afrofuturism themed party, performance and art event w/ D’Andra Morris, Nala Ismacil and Driftnote. “Afrofuturism is the reimagining of a future filled with arts, science and technology seen through a black lens.” 9:30 pm. $25, adv $15-$20.

facebook.com/events/2335982436529877, eventbrite.ca