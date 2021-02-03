Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective! 2021

Virtual live-stream tour through all 9 studio albums. Weekly from Feb 5-Mar 26. Tickets for individual shows are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 day of show, and 4 show bundles are available. Bundles come with the opportunity for fans to participate in intimate Q&A’s with Wainwright. https://rufuswainwright.veeps.com/stream/schedule?utm_source=RW&utm_medium=Release&utm_campaign=Launch1

Schedule:

February 5 – Out of the Game (Side 1)

February 12 – Out of the Game (Side 2) + Fireside Chat

February 19 – Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets + Fireside Chat

February 26 – Rufus at the Movies (Soundtrack Songs)

March 4 – Unfollow the Rules (Side 1)

March 12 – Unfollow the Rules (Side 2) + Fireside Chat

March 19 – Rarities Part 1 + Fireside Chat

March 26 – Rarities Part 2