Run For The Sun

Sir Casimir Gzowski Park 1751 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6S 5B5

Join SNG for Run for the Sun, a 5k running/walking event in support of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre that encourages community members to come out and participate to raise money and awareness for Colon Cancer. The event will take place Sunday, June 2 at 10 am along the Martin Goodman Trail. Free/donations. RSVP on eventbrite.

facebook.com/events/621946028219020

