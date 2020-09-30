NOW MagazineAll EventsRunning with Concepts: The Mediatic Edition

Running with Concepts: The Mediatic Edition

Blackwood Gallery presents a virtual public program, fellowship, and experimental conference. The hybrid educational event, bridges recent and ongoing Blackwood programming and publishing on spectatorship, emerging technologies, and media ecologies. Interrogating the contexts, conditions, and forces that modulate, arbitrate, and disrupt knowledge-production and political action, The Mediatic Edition unfolds as an online durational event with a concurrent fellowship program. The event is comprised of a series of public programs, screenings, workshops, and panel discussions.Oct 7-Jan 24, 2021. Free. https://www.blackwoodgallery.ca/

 

Date And Time

2020-10-07 to
2021-01-24
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

