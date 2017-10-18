Running with Strength and Stability
Northern District Library 40 Orchard View, Toronto, Ontario
Looking to learn more about running with strength and stability? Get some helpful hints from Track and Field Team Canada Member and Pan Am bronze medalist, Sasha Gollish, and her Varsity Coach, Jill Mallon, as they share some of their Strength and Conditioning strategies. Come dressed to move. 6:30 pm. Free. Rm 224. Pre-register.
Info
Northern District Library 40 Orchard View, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events