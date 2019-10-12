Rusalka

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1

by Antonín Dvořák (Canadian Opera Company). A water sprite risks everything for love in this mermaid-myth opera. Performed in Italian with Czech surtitles. Opens Oct 12 and runs to Oct 26, see website for schedule. $35-$350 (specially priced $22 tickets are available after September 3 for people under the age of 30).

Info

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
Stage
Theatre
416-363-8231
