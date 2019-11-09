Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth

Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and Neil Peart performed together for the first time to an audience of 11,000 people in 1974. Forty years later, their last tour sold over 442,000 tickets. This book is the story of everything in between. The event will feature a signing with the book's authors, Skip Daly and Eric Hansen, followed by a Q & A discussion moderated by Skip and Eric and special guests including Andy Curran, Gary 'Doc' Cooper, and Bill Rutsey. 7 pm. Free.