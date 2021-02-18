Russian History in Riverdale

Riverdale Historical Society presents Heritage Toronto’s Chris Bateman as he tells the dramatic story of Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna, from Revolutionary Russia to Toronto’s Gerrard Street East. Feb 23 at 6:30 pm.

