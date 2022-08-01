Aluna Theatre is thrilled to announce its fifth edition of the RUTAS International Performing Arts Festival, inviting audiences and artists to re-think the routes of our lives in a shifting world and participate in the experience of imagining collective possibilities.

Running from September 22 to October 9, RUTAS 2022 will present a series of performances, installations, cabaret and three days of Conversatorio/Conversations, in partnership this year with Theatre Passe Muraille, Factory Theatre, York University, Hemispheric Encounters, and Nuit Blanche.

The 2022 edition of RUTAS showcases an exciting lineup of interdisciplinary talent from across the Americas, including work by Lara Arabian and Carla Melo; Claren Grosz; Santiago Guzmán; Victoria Mata Soledad; José Torres-Tama; Teatro Línea de Sombra; and Nina Vogel.

Aluna Theatre has partnered with Theatre Passe Muraille and Factory Theatre this year, bringing the festival programming closer to the heart of the city. Events will also take place at Mel Lastman Square and Jane Mallett Theatre.

The festival runs on a pay-what-you-can-afford ticketing model with three price points of $10, $20 and $40. Performances of Cacao will be free to the public.