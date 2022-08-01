- News
All-ages concert. September 8 at 8 pm. $25. Axis Club, 722 College. ticketmaster.ca
Since being discovered on Vine, Ruth B has garnered over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify with her debut album. Hailing from Edmonton, AB, the singer-songwriter has emerged as an immediately captivating artist who drifts between moody realism and a dreamworld of her own making. An occasional poet who created her own storybooks as a child, the Canadian-Ethiopian singer/songwriter/pianist infuses all her songs with a raw emotional honesty, even as she lets her imagination wander into fantastically charmed terrain.
