Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Ruth B

Jul 31, 2022

Ruth B

5 5 people viewed this event.

All-ages concert. September 8 at 8 pm. $25. Axis Club, 722 College. ticketmaster.ca

Since being discovered on Vine, Ruth B has garnered over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify with her debut album. Hailing from Edmonton, AB, the singer-songwriter has emerged as an immediately captivating artist who drifts between moody realism and a dreamworld of her own making. An occasional poet who created her own storybooks as a child, the Canadian-Ethiopian singer/songwriter/pianist infuses all her songs with a raw emotional honesty, even as she lets her imagination wander into fantastically charmed terrain.

Additional Details

Location Address - 722 College Street, Toronto, ON M6G 1C4

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Thu, Sep 8th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Axis Club

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine