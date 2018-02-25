Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute

Google Calendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00

Round Venue 152A Augusta, Toronto, Ontario

Tribute to 90s R&B love and sex jams. Indulge in an evening of sultry, sexy & stimulating burlesque performances set to the best R&B songs of the 90s. Each act will be woven together through erotic poetry and sensual a capella, with lingerie adorned scenic models setting the atmosphere.  7:30 pm, doors 7 pm. $20-$30. http://brownpapertickets.com/event/3102534

Info
Round Venue 152A Augusta, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
Google Calendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute - 2018-02-25 19:30:00