Sexual Awakening Vol 2: A 90s R&B Burlesque Tribute

Tribute to 90s R&B love and sex jams. Indulge in an evening of sultry, sexy & stimulating burlesque performances set to the best R&B songs of the 90s. Each act will be woven together through erotic poetry and sensual a capella, with lingerie adorned scenic models setting the atmosphere. 7:30 pm, doors 7 pm. $20-$30. http://brownpapertickets.com/event/3102534