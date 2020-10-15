A timely exploration, Safe in Public Space, which takes a deep, critical look at safety and equity in public spaces everywhere, including issues of design justice, invisibility and hypervisibility, operating practices, health objectives and governance. Beginning Fri, Oct 16, and running through December (both online at thebentway.ca/safe and onsite at 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto), a passionate group of creators, artists, activists, researchers, and other partners will work together to develop new best practices and strategies to ensure the creation of safe public spaces for all.