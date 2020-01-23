Tour through the exhibition Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time with curator Michael Chagnon. This guided tour spotlights rarely seen works of art on loan from museums in Mali, Nigeria, and Morocco, and looks closely at masterworks that demonstrate the wealth, power, and cultural influence of Saharan and West African kingdoms within the interconnected world of the Middle Ages. 6:30 pm. $12-$20.

agakhanmuseum.org/programs/saharan-pathways-of-islamic-art-with-dr-michael-chagnon