Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art

Google Calendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Tour through the exhibition Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time with curator Michael Chagnon. This guided tour spotlights rarely seen works of art on loan from museums in Mali, Nigeria, and Morocco, and looks closely at masterworks that demonstrate the wealth, power, and cultural influence of Saharan and West African kingdoms within the interconnected world of the Middle Ages. 6:30 pm. $12-$20. 

agakhanmuseum.org/programs/saharan-pathways-of-islamic-art-with-dr-michael-chagnon

Info

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
Art
Google Calendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Saharan Pathways of Islamic Art - 2020-01-23 18:30:00