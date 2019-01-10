Salary Negotiation Strategies for Women

Kathryn Meisner, Career & Salary Negotiation Coach gives a one-hour talk on the anatomy of a typical salary negotiation and counter offer process. She'll also cover the top tips and the biggest mistakes to avoid that she's learned through coaching her clients to negotiate increases of over $55k. 6:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT351381&R=EVT351381

Ticket : eventbrite.ca/publish?crumb=dc8b0b95fd5640&eid=52964945578