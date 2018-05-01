Salmon Girl

Young People's Theatre & Raven Spirit Dance present a play by Michelle Olson and Quelemia Sparrow. A young girls learns of her Indigenous forbears from animals and elders in this dance-drama for ages 5-10. Opens May 1 and runs to May 12, see website for times. $10-$34.

Public shows May 6 and 12 at 2 pm. Members of the public are are welcome to attend weekday school performances, subject to availability; call 416-862-2222 to inquire.