Salmon Girl
Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4
Young People's Theatre & Raven Spirit Dance present a play by Michelle Olson and Quelemia Sparrow. A young girls learns of her Indigenous forbears from animals and elders in this dance-drama for ages 5-10. Opens May 1 and runs to May 12, see website for times. $10-$34.
Public shows May 6 and 12 at 2 pm. Members of the public are are welcome to attend weekday school performances, subject to availability; call 416-862-2222 to inquire.
