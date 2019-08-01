The Artists' Network is proud to present our Salon des Refusés. Inspired by the Salon des Refusés of 1863, where you would have found the masterpieces of Manet, Courbet, Cezanne and Pissarro, join us in celebrating works “not selected” or “refused” during 2019. Featuring 40 original works by 19 member artists. Aug 1-Sep 3, closing reception 6-9 pm Aug 28. Free.

Gallery hours Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 pm, or by chance.