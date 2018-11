For the 5th year we bring our annual SALON OF INCLUSIVENESS to our brand new space, Black Cat Showroom, at 1785 St Clair West. Exhibition runs December 6 to January 17, 2019. Opening receptions December 6 & 7 from 7:30-10 pm. Free.

Gallery hours: Thursday to Sunday: 2-7 pm (closed Mon-Wed).

www.facebook.com/events/497034870807954