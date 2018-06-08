Salone di Cultura: Beyond Bella

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario

Dinner and salon evening of music and art performances that tackle the myths surrounding Italian-Canadian women. Featuring Daniela Nardi, Andrea Ramolo, Julie Campagna, Frances Patella, Sandra Tarantino, Cinzia Cavalieri. The evening opens with a classic aperitivo curated by culinary partner Dinah Koo. Jun 8 from 7 pm. $50.

https://salonedicultura.eventbrite.ca

Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
