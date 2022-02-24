Jun 1-Jul 31.

TD Salsa in Toronto Festival, June & July 2022 across the GTA.

Canada’s #1 Latino-themed cultural celebration, the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival (Sat. July 9 & Sun. July 10) in addition to a series of city-wide events that celebrate the Latino culture through music, dance, art and authentic cuisine. The festivities feature Latin dance and art exhibitions, concerts, salsa dance parties, and a festive parade all capped off with the main event, the 16th annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.

Go to salsaintoronto.com for more details.

TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival Details:

Dates: Saturday July 9th and Sunday July 10th 2022

Time: Saturday Noon-10:30 pm, Sunday Noon-8:30 pm.

Event Location: St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive

Event Website(URL): http://www.salsaintoronto.com/

Contact Info: Phone: 647-632-3421 E-Mail: info@salsaintoronto.com