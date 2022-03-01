Readers' Choice 2021

Salsa On St Clair

Mar 1, 2022

Latino-themed cultural celebration, the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival (Sat. July 9 & Sun. July 10) celebrates the Latino culture through music, dance, art and authentic cuisine.

TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival Details:

Dates: Saturday July 9th and Sunday July 10th 2022
Time: Saturday Noon-10:30 pm, Sunday Noon-8:30 pm.
Event Location: St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive
Event Website(URL): http://www.salsaintoronto.com/
Contact Info: Phone: 647-632-3421 E-Mail: info@salsaintoronto.com

