Selina Thompson presents her solo show about grief, ancestry, home, forgetting and colonialism. Feb 7-10, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $55-$65.

In February 2016, two artists got on a cargo ship and retraced one of the routes of the Transatlantic Slave Triangle – from the UK to Ghana to Jamaica, and back. Their memories, their questions and their grief took them along the bottom of the Atlantic and through the figurative realm of an imaginary past. This show is what they brought back.

