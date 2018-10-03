Elvira Santamaría

to Google Calendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00

Sur Gallery 39 Queens Quay E, suite 100, Toronto, Ontario

Salt Cartographies (durational performance), Oct 3-5, noon-6 pm; closing reception 5-7 pm Oct 5.

Presented by LACAP; co-presented by 7a11*d International Festival of Performance Art

Info
Sur Gallery 39 Queens Quay E, suite 100, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Elvira Santamaría - 2018-10-03 00:00:00