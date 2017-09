Mirvish presents the Factory Theatre production of the play by David French, directed by Ravi Jain. A young man returns home to woo a former sweetheart who has moved on in 1926 Newfoundland. Previews from Oct 12, opens Oct 17 and runs to Oct 29, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $39-$92.