Sam Roberts Band with Ice Cream

Outdoor drive-in concert as part of the Experiences Concert Series. Sep 30, gates 6:30 pm, show 8 pm. $50 and up. On sale Sep 2. ticketmaster.ca

Location - Ontario Place

 

2020-09-30 @ 06:30 PM to
@ 11:00 PM
 

OLG Play Stage

Ontario Place

