Samar Hejazi: Beyond Antiquity

Two large-scale hanging fabric installations by artist Samar Hejazi. In her exhibition Beyond Antiquity she looks at how traditional Palestinian embroidery can be a host to thinking about craft’s ability to transform into a symbol of identity. Hejazi’s work also pushes these traditional craft making methods by rebelling against the fundamental techniques and materials that have served as the foundation for Palestinian embroidery for thousands of years, and in turn destabilizes the dialogue around what being Palestinian can encompass.

Samar Hejazi’s exhibition will be on view from September 23-30 at the plumb art gallery as part of the Toronto Palestine Film Festival.

