Koffler Gallery present the exhibition A Heap of Random Sweepings, an immersive installation of new and recent sculptural, photo and print works choreographed as a deeply poetic reflection on the fraught and violent histories of encyclopaedic museum collections, their colonial origins, structures and impulses. Jan 21-Mar 28.

https://kofflerarts.org/Exhibitions/Gallery/Gallery-Exhibitions/Sameer-Farooq
Regular exhibition hours: Wednesday to Sunday, noon-5 pm. Closed Mondays, Tuesdays and statutory holidays. Admission is free. Gallery visits must be booked online.

Koffler Gallery

 

2021-01-21
2021-03-28
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Koffler Gallery

