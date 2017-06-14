Sample The Most Imaginative Cocktails From Across Canada
District 28 28 Logan, Toronto, Ontario
You’re invited to attend Canada’s Most Imaginative Bartender Competition, featuring 10 of the best bartenders from across the country serving up their most inventive and inspired cocktails. Guests at the events will be able to witness the imagination of the nation’s brightest bartenders come to life and sample each of their creative cocktails before the winner is crowned. 7:30-9:30 pm. $20. Buy tickets.
District 28 28 Logan, Toronto, Ontario View Map
