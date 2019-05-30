Sandra Larochelle

Darkness solo photography exhibition. May 30-Jun 5, opening 7-10 pm May 30. Free.

Darkness stems from a reflection on fear, and how fear lives within us. More specifically, the project aims to explore our ability to deal with disturbing experiences, and moments of crisis, rupture and darkness. This serie of images aims to embody and interpret the most private of feelings: vulnerability, weakness, isolation, insouciance, forgetting, struggle, denial, adaptation and resilience.