Sandra Piñeiro

Childhood/Dictatorship, Fragments of Memory: We Were Not Alone art exhibition. Aug 26-Sep 26, reception 7-10 pm, Sep 7. Childhood/Exile workshop 2-5 pm, Sept 9. Open registration to Chilean exiles who came to Canada as children after the Sep 11, 1973 military coup. Curator talk 7-10, Sep 21. Conducted in Spanish with an English interpreter.

Gallery hours: Tue & Wed 10 am-2:30 pm, Thu & Fri noon-6 pm, Sat 11 am-5 pm.