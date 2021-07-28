Sara Angelucci

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives present the outdoor and virtual Botanica Colossi exhibition by the Toronto artist. To.
The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives present the outdoor and virtual Botanica Colossi exhibition by the Toronto artist. To Sept 3. 9 Wellington E, Brampton. https://peelregion.ca/pama/botanica
Cloaked by the darkness of night, she ventures into the outdoors with a scanner to capture detailed ecologies of native plants entwined with cultivated and invasive species. Her luminous compositions of natural forms set against a black backdrop speak to the complicated histories inscribed in this evolving landscape.