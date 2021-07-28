Sara Angelucci

The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives present the outdoor and virtual Botanica Colossi exhibition by the Toronto artist. To Sept 3. 9 Wellington E, Brampton. https://peelregion.ca/pama/botanica

Cloaked by the darkness of night, she ventures into the outdoors with a scanner to capture detailed ecologies of native plants entwined with cultivated and invasive species. Her luminous compositions of natural forms set against a black backdrop speak to the complicated histories inscribed in this evolving landscape.