Toronto Public Library event. In her beautiful and haunting memoir, The Smallest Lights in the Universe, MIT astrophysicist and planetary scientist, Sara Seager, chronicles the process of rediscovering a new future after a devastating tragedy. Sara Seager talks with Dunlap Institute Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysicist, Renee Hlozek. Nov 2 at 7 pm. Free. Reserve. https://www.crowdcast.io/e/tplseager/register